Session is in full swing, and state lawmakers are taking a good, hard look at issues important to Hoosiers.
One area in particular we are focusing on this year is surprise medical billing and driving down health care costs.
Surprise billing is when an individual goes to an in-network health care provider for a service, but is seen by an out-of-network physician and left with a costly bill not covered by their insurance.
For example, your surgeon is covered by insurance, but other medical providers like an anesthesiologist is out-of-network. After the procedure is completed, you are stuck with a very expensive and unexpected medical bill.
Under proposed legislation, health care providers would be prohibited from billing an in-network patient for amounts exceeding in-network rates, which are usually covered by their insurance. Patients would still be responsible for any deductibles, copayments and coinsurance amounts, and Hoosiers could opt to receive services from out-of-network providers.
The current practice is incredibly unfair, and I will continue supporting this legislation throughout the process.
Another proposal for a new law would require hospitals and facilities focused on providing outpatient services to disclose estimated costs of medical procedures before the patient has the operation.
Patients need this information to make decisions about their health care and they should not have to worry about getting hit with costly and unexpected medical bills after the fact. Hoosiers deserve to know an estimate of how much they will owe for a medical procedure well in advance of receiving treatment, and this bill would help make that possible.
Health care is an important issue to all Hoosiers, and one that state lawmakers are taking very seriously this session.
If you have any questions about these proposals or others, you can reach out to my office by emailing h25@iga.in.gov or calling 317-232-9600.
To follow legislation and watch session and committee hearings live, visit iga.in.gov.