My wife, Julie, and our daughter, Jamie, were admiring Jamie’s new glasses. Julie asked if she could try them on.
Jamie handed them to Julie, who took them to a mirror. “Too far off my prescription; I can’t see how I look without my own glasses,” Julie said as she came back to Jamie, “so how do you think they look on me?” Jamie said, “I don’t know. I don’t have my glasses on!”
The blind leading the blind. Jesus charged the Pharisees with being “blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.” Matthew 15:14
Powerful words!
More powerful words: In speaking of the manner in which the world dishonestly attempts to hide evil (often by painting evil as righteousness), Paul wrote, We have “renounced the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by making known the truth commending ourselves to every man’s conscience in the sight of God ... if our gospel is hidden, it is hidden to those who are perishing (going to hell), whose minds the god of this age (Satan, the devil) has blinded, who do not believe, lest the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine on them.” 2 Corinthians 4:2-4
God warns us that Satan is the god of this age. Unlike the old idol gods who were unreal and had no power, Satan is real and has power. His power is far less than God’s, but Satan has as much power as our society allows him. His goal is to hide truth, to deceive the world, to lead as many to hell as he possibly can.
Specifically, did you notice God’s warning in verse 4 that Satan is blinding the minds of the lost?
How is Satan doing this? By making sinful actions appear to be attractive and mocking anyone who warns against sin. Consider these sins Satan depicts as attractive.
Drunkenness — Satan gets us to laugh at a staggering drunk.
Adultery — It is common to see on movies or television the titillating sexiness of a person jumping into bed with someone who is married to someone else.
Sorcery/witchcraft — Have you noticed the upswing in the same entertainment industry to lure people into these areas?
Thievery — A Robin Hood-type mentality by several presidential candidates promotes stealing (raising taxes to extreme levels) from the rich (those earning as low as $250,000/year) and giving to folks who don’t want to work for a living.
Homosexuality — Satan is convincing many that “gay love” is so compelling that one must not dare to criticize.
Look it up for yourself. I Corinthians 6:9, 10 clearly shows God’s warning that every one of these actions leads to hell. God warns that no one who commits any of these actions will be permitted into heaven.
Good news, though: The next verse (11) shows that folks who had committed one or more of these sins had been forgiven and were now part of the saved church.
How could this be? They had acknowledged the evil of their sin and repented of that sin. They no longer committed those sins, but had ceased to walk the way of evil.
Don’t follow the blind man or woman. Walk with Jesus.