Jesus shared a story about a great man who had sent advance invites to many guests. When the meal was prepared and ready, the host sent to all who had accepted the invitation to come to the feast.
In Luke 14:16-24, Jesus says that three guests who had RSVP’d to come to the feast now made excuse why they would not be coming.
The realtor gave excuse in verse 18, “I have bought a field that I haven’t seen yet. Please excuse me to go see it.”
Jesus’ listeners would know this to be an invalid excuse. No man would buy a field sight unseen. Obviously the man was just making excuse. He simply did not want to attend the feast.
The farmer gave excuse in verse 19, “I have just bought 5 yoke of oxen. Please excuse me so that I may go test them.”
Again, Jesus’ listeners would have smiled, maybe even laughed at this, for no man would buy 10 oxen without testing them first. Again, Jesus’ audience knew these folks were making excuse when they just didn’t want to go!
The hen-pecked husband, “I just got married, so I can’t come.” I think the crowd heard, “I can’t come. My wife won’t let me!” They would have found this quite amusing.
Jesus’ point? Israel had been issued an invitation a few thousand years earlier to be part of God’s kingdom, a covenant with God, accepting the invitation to come to the kingdom when the Messiah was revealed. But when the time came, many would send excuse why they could not come.
Many today make excuses why they can’t accept Jesus’ invitation to the kingdom of God, why they cannot become Christians and give the best of this life to the One who gave the best of his life to them.
Others begin to follow Christ, then refuse to fulfill their promised service. I can’t teach that class as I said I would. I can’t visit the sick as I committed to doing. I can’t come to church today. I have a hangnail or a headache. But you can be sure I’ll go to work tomorrow even if I have a temp of 101.
God asked Moses to lead his people out of Egypt. Moses gave excuses, “I am nobody, so nobody will listen to me.” God said, “I’m somebody and I will be with you.”
Moses said, “But your own people won’t know you.” God said, “Tell them ‘I AM’ has sent you.” I AM, that is, I exist, not like the unreal gods of Egypt. Moses said, “But Israel won’t believe you really sent me.” God said, “I will give you three signs that will show them I really did send you.”
Moses said, “But I’m not an eloquent speaker.” God said, “I will send your brother with you and the words to say when you need them.” Then Moses said, “I just don’t want to go. Send someone else!”
Finally Moses is honest, and out of excuses, says, “I don’t want to go!” God’s anger was great! He simply said, “Get up, Moses, and do as I have commanded you.”
When you think to make excuse to disobey the Lord, remember Moses. Instead of making an excuse, be honest with yourself. You just don’t WANT to obey God. Then remember God’s command to Moses and make it his command to you: “Get up and do as I have commanded you to do! You can’t have the blessings of being my child if you are unwilling to take on the responsibilities!”
Be honest with yourself and God!