Fox News host Tucker Carlson thinks he has identified the outfit most responsible for ruining our nation’s public discourse.
“It’s hard to think of a company that’s hurt this country more than Twitter,” he said. “Maybe there are some. I can’t think of one.”
Carlson was talking to Devin Nunes, the Republican congressman who has sued the social media giant seeking to shut down parody accounts he says constantly harass him. Among the congressman’s tormentors are an account that claims to be his cow and another that pretends to be his mom.
The cow, in particular, has become something of a cult hero, racking up more Twitter followers than the congressman himself.
The congressman’s appearance on Carlson’s show came after a judge in Virginia rejected a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
Twitter had argued that a California congressman should not be suing a California-based company in Virginia, but Henrico County Judge John Marshall disagreed, noting, among other things, that one of the defendants, a Republican political strategist named Liz Mair, lived and worked in Virginia when the lawsuit was filed.
Paul Levy, a lawyer for the watchdog group Public Citizen, criticized the ruling, telling the California-based Courthouse News Service he feared the decision would have a chilling effect on the congressman’s critics.
“Now, anybody anywhere in the country knows that if you criticize Devin Nunes, you can be sued in Virginia,” he said.
During his appearance on Carlson’s show, Nunes complained the social media platform had allowed hundreds of anonymous accounts to defame him daily.
Twitter denies the congressman’s accusations.
“We enforce the Twitter Rules impartially for all users, regardless of their background or political affiliation,” the company said in a written statement. “We are constantly working to improve our systems and will continue to be transparent in our efforts.”
Carlson, of course, had a different take. He suggested the social media platform was just plain evil.
“If you look at the hate and the division and the cruelty that’s now common …” he said. “It wasn’t common 10 years ago. Twiitter’s a huge part of that.”
The remarks did not go unnoticed among critics of Fox News. Some suggested the conservative commentator ought to be careful about throwing stones.
“Tucker Carlson just killed irony,” Daily Beast contributor Molly Jong-Fast observed on Twitter. “RIP.”
The legal battle continues. Ryan C. Young, president of the Henrico County Bar Association, told the congressman’s hometown newspaper, the Fresno Bee, the defendants’ next step likely would be to challenge the lawsuit on its merits.
“I mean, it talks about a cow,” he said. “Who’s going to take it seriously?”
We can all poke fun at Nunes for his thin skin, but the issues raised in his lawsuit are deadly serious.
Mair summed it up in a statement of her own.
“This case fundamentally goes to the heart of civil liberties protections and American citizens’ ability to use our God-given, constitutionally protected rights of free speech to hold government officials accountable,” she wrote.
Carlson has a point when he says Twitter can be an awful place. People, particularly those hiding under the cloak of anonymity, say some horrible things, and these social media giants have a role to play as something of a referee, enforcing the rules but steering clear of the fray.
The judge really ought to dismiss this frivolous lawsuit. Allowing this case to go to trial would set a terrible precedent. An elected official should not have the ability to silence a critic by taking that person to court.
Freedom of speech applies to everyone. Even make believe cows.