Dear Editor,
If you look around Weston Cemetery, you will realize that every single person buried there has a story to tell. Some of their stories are compelling and some tell of family connections or struggles; some are encouraging and enlightening, while others may be short and simple. None-the-less, their stories are waiting to be told.
Once again, on the third Saturday of September, the “Memories Alive at Weston Cemetery” walk took place. Although it rained that afternoon, the crowd that gathered was prepared with rain gear in hand to help honor the lives of eight residents and to learn interesting facts and trivia about the cemetery. Some of the attendees came from Michigan, Iowa, and Virginia, curious to hear the stories the eight actors had to tell. The cemetery walk was a success.
On behalf of the Memories Alive at Weston Cemetery Committee, our thanks go to Beaver & Beaver P.C., eMbers Venue & Station, Rensselaer Monument, Inc. Steinke Funeral Home, Jackson Funeral Chapels Rensselaer, The Law Office of Clifford M Robinson, Brown’s Garden & Floral Shoppe, Autumn Trace, Chasing the Past Genealogical Services, for their sponsorships. Also, Jasper Newton Foundation, Jasper County Tourism Commission and Wendy and Rick Odle for financial support. Many thanks to Rensselaer Printco, Jordan's, Willow Switch, and Reinforcements Design for helping promote this event in numerous ways. Most of all, thank you to the community for coming back to help celebrate the lives of a few of those who found beautiful Weston Cemetery as their final resting place.
Also, the research and planning has begun for next year’s cemetery walk. Come back to see who we will be honoring on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the next “Memories Alive at Weston Cemetery” walk!
Cordially,
Linda Buschman
Memories Alive at Weston Cemetery Chairwoman
Vice President, Jasper County Historical Society