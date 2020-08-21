I would like to publicly thank the following businesses that supported the Jasper County Veterans Council Poker Run held on Sunday Aug. 16:
Jasper County REMC, Wheatfield Grain Holding Co., Smith family Wellness of Wheatfield, Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church of Wheatfield, Excel Auto Repair of Wheatfield, Quiznos (BBCC INC) at Sculley Square, Belstra Milling of DeMotte, DeMotte State Bank, KV Café near KV High School, Jonkman Garage in DeMotte, Top Line Trucking in DeMotte, Aldo Largura, Orthodontist in Skulley Square, and Ashley at Faded Hair Salon, Wheatfield.
Thank you and God bless for your kindness and support. Without the help of these veteran friendly businesses our event would not have taken place.
Patrick Donnelly,
Jasper County Veterans Service Officer,
Rensselaer