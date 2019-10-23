On May 3, 2017, the Rensselaer Republican published an op-ed titled “Lessons Learned — Lost Opportunities” which was an article about the closing of St. Joseph College and what I personally learned from the experience of the closing.
We are over two years out from the closing of SJC and we still have not had a proper funeral for our old friend who educated thousands of students for over a century.
The students are gone, the faculty and staff are gone, the alumni have moved on with their lives and I begin to question where myths and facts lie. Not only about the future of the former SJC College and the impact on the SJC family, but also the impact on residents of the City and Jasper County who are still living here.
To its credit, the college had a team of people “The Phoenix Project Team” looking at the options of rebuilding or repurposing SJC, and it had a Rector overseeing the current actions. Attempts have started and stopped to resurrect SJC in one form or another so it can be construed that SJC operations do exist and the college is not technically dead. Also, a minor affiliation with Marion University has been put in place.
It has been speculated (but not confirmed by this author) that life support, AKA operating funds, are being provided through the Waugh Trust Fund along with donations from alums to allow the Phoenix Team to continue to operate in order to search and evaluate possible solutions for the college (solutions that would involve the actual education of students, purportedly a key element of the trust).
I believe that sometime in March of 2018 an article appeared in the Rensselaer Republican discussing the Phoenix Project Team’s activities and the Rector’s assessment of the campus condition and possible resurrections or use for SJC. A new Board was created and a new VP was hired to raise funds, but Bill Hogan has resigned along with other key resignations including the rector moving on.
The SJC Alumni Association has tried to maintain a spirit of the college for alums with events held off campus to include the “Little 500” at the fairgrounds and alumni reunions.
Unfortunately, I firmly believe that improper management lead to the financial death of the college.
Financial data that was indicative of a failing situation had been available to various leaders of the college for over 15 years. During that time period, the key members of the College Board of Trustees and Administration should not have ignored declining enrollments, unsustainable tuition discount rates, and deficit spending year after year. These factors, combined with an insurmountable debt and a refusal to look down the road, doomed the college.
I do not wish to vilify the people who closed SJC. I have been waiting for an apology or at least a decent explanation from someone in SJC leadership (past or present) that would help to heal and ease the pain of loss, but I doubt at this point it will ever be forthcoming.
Having worked with clients trying to turn their financial bankruptcy issues (or extremely negative net worth when they have long term debt beyond their short-term payment capabilities) into positive, long term credibility and financial success, I realize the Phoenix Team is trying to undertake an endeavor that may have minimal or marginal chance for success.
If the Phoenix Team or Missionaries of the Precious Blood (CPPS) cannot provide a vision or a fully developed business plan detailing where they feel the future of SJC (or by whatever name it may be called) is realistically heading, is it not time to bring the entire region together to discuss possible solutions and uses of SJC?
Should not the city, county, region and state in conjunction with the Missionaries of the Precious Blood try to develop a game plan, starting with a planning forum with other private and/or public corporations that have prior experience in the redevelopment or repurposing of a facility as potentially useful as SJC?
Is it not time for a collaborative effort to conceptualize a Bold, Audacious, Way-Beyond-the-Current Vision, Out of the Box idea to re-purpose the entity once called SJC?
Unfortunately, SJC has had and continues to have a very messy and undignified ending. A good friend of mine, an SJC alum who graduated in the 70’s stated it best “Give it the dignified death it deserves”. Over a year ago, I drove by the shuttered campus on 231, I had an empty feeling, looking at a standing sarcophagus, sealed off from the world awaiting a funeral.
I, for one, am ready to attend a funeral for a friend.
Isn’t it time to hold that funeral and find the “Best and Brightest” of SJC, Jasper County and the state of Indiana to help craft a solution to benefit the greatest number of people near and far from Jasper County.
As I stated over two years ago –
“Unfortunately, death is part of the life passage and with the passing of any beloved and dear friend, we should celebrate the life and meaning, along with the spirit of love, peace and the memory of what that institution has provided to over 13,000 people”.
I add to this thought: SJC, as we knew it, is dead. Rensselaer and Jasper County live on. It is now time to look toward the future and to realistically develop a big, bold, brave new plan for the college once called St. Joseph’s.