After facing weeks of withering criticism about new visa restrictions, the Trump administration took the opportunity last week to further damage the U.S. economy.
With every American college and university considering fully online courses this fall, the Trump administration announced it would revoke the visa of any foreign student enrolled in a school that will have online-only classes.
As best I can tell, well over 90 percent of U.S. college students will take one or more online courses this fall. Nearly every American university will be a hybrid of online and in-person classes.
On July 14, the administration changed course and rescinded the policy, effectively keeping the status quo.
Should the disease spread, as it is now doing across much of the nation, many schools will drop in-person classes. The now-rescinded policy would have placed more than a million foreign college students and their families at risk of deportation.
Here’s what that would have done to the American economy.
Foreign college students are one of our largest export sectors. If this rule had been enforced, even for a quarter of students, it would have been the single worst loss of American exports since World War II. This policy would have meant that, by Election Day, Mr. Trump would have worsened America’s trade deficit more than any president in history.
The impact on the overall U.S. economy would have been measurable, but with the economy already teetering on a depression, a few million more lost jobs would have hardly be noticed.
The pain would have been most acutely felt in college towns and in America’s colleges and universities. Indiana is among the most at-risk states because we rank 10th nationally in foreign student enrollment.
This August, Indiana should have nearly 30,000 foreign students enrolling in our schools, spending more than a billion dollars in those communities. Part of our reliance on foreign students is due to the much-needed cash they bring our universities; part is our state’s excellent international reputation.
Purdue is a global university, with a quarter of the student body from overseas. But, the reach is everywhere. In just the last decade, the modest research center where I work has employed students from every continent except Antarctica. I’ve even had Nobel Laureates write letters of recommendation for prospective students. This reflects the excellence of Indiana’s universities.
Indiana’s universities are global entities, which still face losing a significant share of their student enrollment if they choose to spend a semester online to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
And, make no mistake, in spite of the administration’s reversal, the fear alone may have already left lasting damage. Foreign student enrollment may still collapse this fall, and we should expect significant fallout.
The loss of a billion dollars across five or six Indiana cities is a cruel blow to local economies already reeling from COVID-19. This will plunge West Lafayette, Bloomington, South Bend, Muncie and Terre Haute into depression-level decline for two to five years.
The impact is not just on spending and tuition, but also on many other university activities. This will slash college bond ratings, making any new construction financially almost impossible.
The recklessness of the policy is even more apparent when evaluating why it was even pursued in the first place.
Ken Cuccinelli, the “temporary” director of citizenship services, plainly said that the policy was intended to force colleges and universities to re-open this fall in the face of COVID-19.
Put more plainly, Mr. Trump was willing to do long-term damage to the American economy and risk more disease spread to force colleges and universities to open this fall. This was an amoral attempt to divert attention from his own clownish response to the pandemic.
Now, there may be readers who want universities to re-open this fall. I certainly do. But, do not confuse the desire for universities to re-open with a conservative or courageous temperament. It is neither.
If they value anything, conservatives respect the separation of power. Presidents do not have say in the opening of state or private universities. That at least is what conservatives before 2017 believed. I believe it still.
A presidential effort to force opening decisions on universities and other local activities, like schools, is counter to every element of principled conservatism refined over the past two centuries.
But, hypocrisy was not the worst character flaw revealed by this policy.
What I learned as a young man, and as an infantry officer in peace and war, is that courage is not defined as asking others to endure risks without benefit. Likewise, courage demands an equal share of risk. If you are unwilling to live in a college dorm this fall, asking others to do so to help save your flagging electoral prospects is not courage. It is raw cowardice.
Many might be inclined to care little about the fate of universities and foreign students. But, be assured those most harmed by this policy would not have been liberal, tenured professors. This policy was aimed directly at middle-class jobs in college towns.
Viewed across the vast spectrum of Mr. Trump’s presidency, this would seem like a modest tantrum, limited in scope and effect. But, this policy ran counter to the most fundamental philosophies of American conservatism. It was deeply hypocritical for conservatives to remain silent. I will not.
The policy did have one deeply relevant value. As it was deeply hypocritical, serving only the cowardly aspirations of electoral success, it was perfectly representative of the Trump presidency.