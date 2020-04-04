This year is off to a challenging start because of the coronavirus and its overwhelming and dramatic effects on our everyday life.
Between schools being closed and the recent “stay-at-home” order, many Hoosier families are left with questions about how they will navigate the coming weeks.
Fortunately, we are not in it alone — there are resources available to help Hoosiers through these unprecedented and confusing times.
Indiana is taking several steps to help control the spread of COVID-19. The governor has declared that schools will be closed until at least May 1, and more recently, he signed an executive order urging Hoosiers to stay home. This “stay-at-home” order applies to the entire state, and will remain in place until April 6 or later, if necessary.
Under this rule, Hoosiers can still work if they are part of an essential business like hospitals, grocery stores or pharmacies, or are doing an essential activity like seeking health care, buying groceries or taking care of a loved one.
For Hoosier parents whose work is considered essential, child care is top of mind, especially with school out for the next month. Families who need help finding a care provider can visit ChildcareFinder.in.gov.
After selecting filters for the age group(s) and days in which care is needed, parents are connected with available providers in their local community.
Hoosiers who own or work at businesses considered nonessential are likely concerned about their financial situation. There are resources available to help those in need through this difficult time.
Hoosiers who lose their jobs, even temporarily, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak are eligible for unemployment insurance benefits. Applications must be completed online, and the claimant will need to provide information about themselves, their former employer and the reason for unemployment. To learn more and apply, visit unemployment.in.gov.
There is also help available for small-business owners. Those impacted by the coronavirus can apply for a low-interest loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Visit sba.gov/coronavirus for more information.
Business owners with questions about Gov. Holcomb’s executive order and what it means for them can call the Critical Industries Hotline at 877-820-0890. This hotline is for business and industry questions only.
For updates on the outbreak and the state’s response to it, visit in.gov/coronavirus or call Indiana’s COVID-19 hotline at 877-826-0011. While they cannot offer medical advice or test results, they can help answer general questions.
Please note they are experiencing high call volumes at this time. Though times are tough and a bit uncertain, remember that we are all in this together.
Stay healthy and safe.