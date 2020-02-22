Godless. Most public-school textbooks teach a theory of the origin of life and the universe that has no connection with God.
Godless. Higher education, the major news media, and cultural elites take the theory of evolution and the Big Bang for granted. They believe matter and life evolved over billions of years and that only religious extremists believe “In the beginning, God created ...”
Many children, along with our culture, have absorbed a steady diet of this Darwinian philosophy since the 1960s. At the same time, large numbers of Americans believe our country is becoming more violent, evil, rude, immoral and godless.
Should it surprise us when people are essentially taught they’re nothing more than highly evolved animals and God is removed from the picture, that some act like animals? As we’ve seen throughout this series, when folks believe there’s no God and that all we are and all we see are the results of time, chance and undirected, random mutation, then unforeseen and often undesirable consequences sometimes follow.
If evolutionary theory were correct, what final conclusions might it lead to? Might makes right. The strongest and toughest should rule the human herd. Those with the biggest muscles or brains, who by the luck of nature have the most evolutionary resources, get to make the rules. There’s no fair or unfair; that’s just how it goes. Good genetics happen to some, but not to others. That’s life.
Survival of the fittest dictates that if I can get my way, I’d be stupid not to. It’s to my advantage to take everything I can, stack the deck in my favor, and seize every opportunity for my own well-being. Whatever it takes — lie, cheat, steal, or kill — I’m just doing what the strongest animals do to survive.
If evolutionary theory were correct … There’s no right and wrong behavior, only behavior. All behavior is equal. Aren’t right and wrong dependent upon morality? And isn’t morality dependent upon God (or ethics derived from a higher power)? But evolution assumes there’s no God. So, if there’s no God, don’t we individually decide what’s ethical and moral?
You do what you want and I’ll do what I want. Whatever’s right in my eyes is OK, no matter what you may think. In actuality, the more your “morals” restrain you, the better it is for me. The freer I am from any self-imposed morality, the freer I am to do whatever will vault me ahead of you in my quest for power, money, pleasure and fame (however heinous it might be in your eyes).
Finally, if evolution were correct, then … We’re alone. There’s no God, no Force; there’s nothing. The vast reaches of the cosmos are spiritless emptiness filled with godless matter. There’s no one to help us, listen to our prayers, and oversee or direct events. We’re absolutely alone. Each of us is our own god.
Can you see the effects evolutionary theory could have on society? Many folks today are living lives according to evolutionary thinking and acting according to their own self interests. They’re becoming exactly what the theory says they should become and doing what a Godless theory says they should do.
We’re now into our third generation of evolutionary teaching. How much worse can things get? Meanwhile, many people scratch their heads and say, “What are the politicians going to do about it?”
However, it’s not a political problem, but a spiritual problem. Until we as a nation repent and turn back to God, until we acknowledge Him as the Creator and Sustainer of life, things are going to keep degrading and devolving morally. The apostle Paul warned in 2 Timothy 3:1-5:
“But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power.”
President Ronald Reagan once said, “If we ever forget that we’re one nation under God, then we’ll be a nation gone under.”
America, America, God has shed His grace upon thee. But too many have allowed themselves to be convinced that there’s no God, and they’ve allowed other things to become their gods.
Let’s pray for revival, and let it begin with us.