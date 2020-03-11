Agriculture has played an integral role in Indiana for as long as it has been a state. Not only do farmers contribute greatly to our economy, but they are also central to Indiana’s heritage.
Despite all they do for our state, farmers often struggle to find quality health care benefits because they do not have insurance provided through an employer.
To help these hardworking Hoosiers and other agriculture supporters throughout our state, I supported legislation that would provide a new, more affordable health benefit option.
Many people receive health insurance as part of benefits packages through their employers. Farmers on the other hand, usually do not, as they are often sole proprietors who do not have employees. As a result, these entrepreneurs are left with few and expensive options for health care plans.
With the rising costs of health care and medical expenses, many farm families in this situation are forced to go without health care, and some are even leaving the field to find jobs with benefits.
Under a proposal for a new law, nonprofit agricultural organizations like the Indiana Farm Bureau could offer health benefits to members of the organization and their family.
The plan will not meet all the requirements of the Affordable Care Act, so the plan technically is not considered “insurance.” However, it would function like other traditional health insurance plans, and help families with essential benefits like office visits, preventative services, prescription drug benefits, and maternity and newborn care.
Through this plan, applicants would be able to receive coverage for significantly less than they would under the ACA, as those premiums are not subsidized.
Additionally, once a member is accepted and paying the premium, they would not be denied coverage as long as they remain a member of the Indiana Farm Bureau. This type of plan has worked well in Tennessee, Kansas and Iowa, and I believe it would be a great option for Hoosiers as well.
Farming and other ag-related jobs can be incredibly challenging and labor-intensive, making it all the more important that these hard-working Hoosiers have proper health coverage.
To learn more about this bill, visit iga.in.gov or INFarmBureau.org.