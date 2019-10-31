Dear Editor,
I am writing in response to a campaign ad I saw in a recent issue of the Republican. The ad, placed on behalf of a candidate for mayor of Rensselaer, listed his qualifications, along with the statement, “Job Development and Infrastructure are among the top priorities for Rensselaer’s future.”
These words were familiar. Concepts like “job development” and “infrastructure,” along with “economic development,” are often mentioned in discussions about what our city needs and wants.
But what is often missing from these discussions, especially the ones that happen during a local election year, is what we mean when we say “job development” and “infrastructure” and what practical steps we can take to improve the things we say we want to improve.
One practical step is to support, as a community, early childhood education, including a new child care center in Rensselaer. Remember “the Youth Center”? Its closing in June 2018 affected more than 50 families immediately and since then has affected every family that could benefit from daycare services, emergency child care when school is delayed or closed, and care for school-age kids during summer break.
But how does this relate to job development and infrastructure? Here’s how:
When there is no daycare center in a city, employees will inevitably end up missing work when their caregiving relative or babysitter gets sick, has to cancel, or for another reason cannot watch the kids that day. On average, an employee in Indiana who has children under five years old will miss 13.3 days a year — almost three full workweeks — due to lapses in child care.
Our community is fortunate to have several excellent in-home child care providers and many grandparents who are willing and currently physically able to care for our kids. But there are far more kids who need care than there are spots available, especially for infants and toddlers not yet old enough for preschool.
Here’s another way child care has a direct effect on job development: When there is no daycare center, businesses cannot guarantee the availability of child care for the quality employees they are trying to recruit. Likewise, why would a business that could employ a significant number of people consider setting up shop in a town that doesn’t have a service as fundamental — and crucial — as daycare?
Gone are the days when most families could easily make the financial choice to have one parent stay home full-time to care for the children. That is not the financial reality for many families now. For our friends and neighbors who are a household’s only parent, staying home with the kids is not an option.
When we talk about “infrastructure,” we often mean our roads and utility services. For Rensselaer to continue to thrive, I believe we need to start thinking about child care as part of our infrastructure — something as fundamental and crucial as our waste water system or the I-65 interchange.
Reliable quality child care is a utility, not a luxury. We ensure our roads are passable so everyone can get to work and so businesses want to be here, but all the annexing and light-industrial parks and smoothly paved roads in the world won’t get us to work if there is no place for our children to be while we’re there. Had a better child care infrastructure been in place, Rensselaer would not be without a child care center today.
And so, whoever claims the responsibility of mayor after Nov. 5, I hope he sees what a great opportunity lies in improving child care and early childhood education in Rensselaer. After all, few other investments made in the name of economic development yield a quantifiable financial gain for our community and produce innumerable short- and long-term benefits to the families and children who use it.
Talk about a wise investment.