MONON — The emotion didn’t show until just outside of her hometown.
On Friday, North White student-athlete Caitlyn Conn began her day by ringing the bell at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis to declare herself cancer-free after nearly nine months of treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia.
There were tears as she hugged her mother, Rachael. But they subsided quickly and things quelled as the pair drove home. Only when the Conns and their entourage reached the outskirts of Monon did Caitlyn begin to crack — nay, break down, according to Rachael.
“She had no idea prior that any of this was taking place, so it was a total surprise to her,” Rachael said of a welcome home parade that had stops in Brookston and Reynolds and saw hundreds of people line Highway 421 from the southern entrance of the town to Fifth Street.
“Riding with (Caitlyn) you could just sense her emotion of disbelief that all these people would show up just for her. She held it together until we got just outside of Monon, and then the tears flowed freely the rest of the way home. Once home, she got out of the car and walked to the front step and just sat down in disbelief.”
Fellow student-athletes and classmates waited closer to her house, replete with signage and smiles. North White head coaches Bryan Heimlich and Teresa McIntire were there as well, along with members of Conn’s club softball team and several neighbors.
“When I asked her how she felt about the homecoming parade/shindig Friday, she said, ‘I liked it a lot’ and ‘It made me feel very loved and appreciated,’” Rachael said of Caitlyn’s reaction after things quieted down.
At Reynolds, the family — father Pat and Caitlyn’s siblings joined them in the motorcade — was joined by a police and fire escort, as well as other family members and local motorcyclists.
“I had prior knowledge of the event, but didn’t know how well attended it would be for a Friday evening and for word of the event basically being spread via Facebook and by word of mouth,” Rachael said. “I am still in awe by the turnout. I appreciate everyone taking the time out of their busy lives to come show our girl how much she is loved.
“The amount of love and support she has received since day one has been amazing, and Friday night reiterated to her that although there were times she felt like she was alone on this journey, she wasn’t alone at all. We are very thankful to live in such a great community/county.”
The parade was culled together through the work of Jennifer Annis and Conn’s grandmother Dianna Tribbett. Collaboration from Jennifer’s daughter, Lauren, and others came as well as the event was being planned. Word spread through social media. Rachael was “amazed” Caitlyn never found out.
Caitlyn was soon enveloped by teammates and classmates after initially leaving the car, and spent time attempting to thank everyone in the substantial crowd that met her at the Conns’ home.
“Pat (also) had prior knowledge. … He was pleasantly surprised by the turnout. He is very thankful to those that took the time to come out and show their support for Cait (and our family),” Rachael said. “He also said he thought it was awesome that the fire departments and police departments were so willing to send officers and firefighters to participate.”