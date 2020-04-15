WOLCOTT — World-renowned artist Cameron Moberg is well known in northwestern Indiana.
He helped initiate the Lafayette Art Festival and his murals have inspired creativity and art for many students in Rensselaer and Tri-County schools.
Before the COVID-19 health emergency forced the state to close all schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, Rensselaer and Tri-County partnered with various town committees to help provide students with an outlet to express their creativity by adorning trash cans with art, and placing those cans in local parks and throughout the schools.
Moberg, of San Francisco, is a self-taught artist who is passionate about creating and inspiring a feeling of “community” with his murals. He teaches classes and also helps with gallery shows and art festivals.
He paints murals for businesses and government programs throughout the world. As a licensed pastor, he used to pursue work within churches, but his heart is with art. He believes that by focusing on themes of love and hope in his murals, he can help people persevere through hardship.
Moberg is part of a crew called gospelgraffiti.com, who go on mission trips all over the world painting murals and teaching classes in various communities.
“I have never thought of my art being a legacy,” he said. “It’s just something I’ve always done. My oldest memories are doing art. But once I saw how murals bring change and affect community. I realized it wasn’t for me, it was for the viewer”
Moberg said the people to whom his art reaches and affects is his legacy.
“Art is temporary, but life can last if people continue to inspire, no matter the means to do so,” he said.
In June, Moberg will oversee Phase 2 of the REN ART WLK in Rensselaer. The first phase of the ART WLK gave artists from around the country — picked by Moberg — a chance to spray paint murals on the backs and sides of buildings along a downtown alley.
The goal of the second phase, organizers say, “is to bring in five new muralists” who will create two murals each. That will bring a total of 10 new murals to the ARTWLK, with one major piece and one minor piece each.
Eight walls along two alleyways have been granted permission to show art work in Phase 2, including the Rensselaer Republican’s back lot as well as 24/7 Fitness, eMbers, Dr. Sheets clinic, Turning Point Surveying, Jasper County Economic Development, DeMotte Carpet and Shanley Construction.
Mural week in late June will culminate with the Rock the REN ART WLK festival in downtown Rensselaer on July 4.
Moberg said his earliest memories are of creating art with his Aunt Nancy and drawing with his father. His mother would take him to local art shows where his art would be displayed to the public. He began painting in junior and senior high.
“In 2001, I really started taking art seriously,” he said. “I have never had a formal art class in my whole life. I just learned along the way. Anything you want to do in life you can do it.”
Moberg’s advice to aspiring young artists is to “draw non-stop.”
“You are young right now and should be studying and practicing as much as possible,” he said. “It may not look like you want it to right now, but it takes a lifetime of practice, perseverance and commitment.”
Moberg said he enjoys creating community art and watching how it helps people interact with one another.
“People come out and watch it be created and they begin talking,” he said. “People who may never have talked will stand in front of the mural and have a conversation. I think it is important for young people. It gives them a sense of ownership. It does for all ages, but I think it is important for young people to say, ‘I live in that town,’ and hopefully inspires them to stay, maybe open a business, or start a family there.”
Moberg said social media only strengthens that reaction and makes it last.
“We used to only come into the town and paint and see the joy of people we interacted with,” he said. “Now we get to see the continual lasting effects and I love it.”
Moberg has been married to his wife, Crystal, for 18 years. Together they have two sons, Titus and Silas, who are 14 and 16 years old, respectively. Their family ventured to Rensselaer with him last summer and participated in the first phase of the Ren Art Wlk art festival.
The second phase will take place, barring a continued “stay at home” health emergency order, the week of July 4. Moberg is working to narrow down artists he believes would be a great fit but would also fall in love with Indiana like his family has.
“Many people have influenced and inspired me over the years, but many do not know how much my wife is really involved with the art I create,” he said. “She is my editor, she has helped me hone in on so many things and been able to make them more impactful.”