LAFAYETTE — Valley Oaks Health, a provider of mental health services to communities in Indiana, including White County, will be offering, at no-cost, a First Responder Support Group.
First responders are individuals who respond to emergency situations to aid: police officers, paramedics/EMTs, fire fighters, emergency dispatchers and health care workers. They frequently face potentially dangerous and even traumatic situations and thus may be susceptible to a wide range of medical and mental health issues.
The support of a mental health professional can help first responders address post-traumatic stress, anxiety, depression and any other challenges they may face.
“With first responders addressing recent events such as COVID-19, we believe it’s important to provide free support on how first responders can manage their stress, anxiety and fear,” said Valley Oaks Health Chief Strategy Officer Zoe Frantz. “This support group is designed to do just that.
The program is funded by the United Way for Greater Lafayette.
The group is for any first responder who needs support. The group will be a virtual one-hour weekly support group via Zoom to help those who help others by being on the frontlines.
The support group will start July 7 and will continue to meet every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. ET.
People interested in attending the group should register in advance for this meeting:
After registering, people will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Any questions regarding registration or the group, email or call Kim Denton at 219-866-4194 or kdenton-ne@valleyoaks.org .
For more information on Valley Oaks Health, visit www.valleyoaks.org.