JASPER COUNTY — The third round table discussion via the online platform Zoom brought in 26 participants on May 1.
The discussions are hosted by the Jasper Newton Foundation and the Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) on Friday mornings, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The May 1 meeting began with a report from Cyndi Urbano, president of the DeMotte/KV Rotary Club.
She said the club has partnered with Tysen’s Family Market to raise money to help the local food pantries in DeMotte and Wheatfield. As of Friday, they had raised $2,300. She said the club normally meets on Mondays and collects money from members each week to give to the food pantries, but since the initial stay home order began, the club has not met but the need was still there.
Urbano said they are also working on a district grant that will be allocated to helping the community through the pandemic including purchasing PPE for essential workers and iPads for the nursing homes so residents can communicate with family online.
The Rotary Club sponsors the Rotary Ramble, which is normally the kick-off event for the Touch of Dutch Festival. The festival was canceled, however, the Rotary Ramble is still on the calendar in August.
“We have up to four weeks before the event to make a decision,” she said.
Remington
Remington Town Manager Jon Cripe said the town is securing funds to bring more murals to its downtown area. He said the town has received a Main Street Streetscape grant to do some work around the newly renovated depot.
“We’ve been working on close to 10 years to get the area done,” he said.
The town is also planning to extend water lines to the I-65 corridor along Highway 24, and they will be taking bid for a sewer plant project soon, he said.
An industrial park is coming to town this summer, he announced, with 127 acres the town is planning on annexing.
“We’ve got a busy summer coming up,” he said.
RenArt Walk
Ryan Musch, owner of eMbers in Rensselaer, said the Ren Art Walk continues. He said the programming for the artwork isn’t happening the way they had planned a couple of months ago, but they still have seven artists scheduled to come and paint murals on buildings in the city. One is in Toronto, so he’s hoping the Canadian border will be opened for the artist to come.
“Our goal is to have 10 Indiana artists involved as well,” he said. “We should have the funding and we have over 70 people who want to volunteer and organizations that want to support (the program.)”
He said the art walk is “all inclusive” and anyone who wants to be a part of it is welcome.
“We will have safety protocols in place,” he said. “This will happen, no doubt about it.”
The week of June 28 to July 4 is ”Mural Week,” and the artists will be painting their murals. There are two to three walls already spoken for and the artists will choose the rest. Later in the week, the Indiana artists will come in to work. He said there will be abstract artists and the paintings will have “lots of color.”
RCHS graduation
Rensselaer Central Superintendent of Schools Curtis Craig reported they have not made a decision on commencement yet but were planning to have a date set this week.
Everyone was waiting to hear what Gov. Holcomb would say later in the day Friday.
“We are open to suggestions on ways to honor our seniors who have lost so much this last semester,” he said. “We would entertain ideas to implement.”
He expects the graduation will be held in the football field with limited people in the stands, but the decision has not been made as yet.