RENSSELAER — Jasper County Judge Russell Bailey denied three motions by defense attorney Rick Kallenbach during a pre-trial hearing for a murder case Friday.
Kallenbach motioned for the court to issue a gag order in the case of Judy Moore, who is charged with the 2015 murder of her step-mother, Trula Alliss, as well as a motion of early release for his client.
The third motion asked the court to release a copy of the grand jury transcript after it decided last month to re-indict Moore. It did so after new information surfaced in an ongoing investigation by police agencies.
Kallenbach called Rensselaer Police Department chief Matt Anderson and RPD detective Tara Hughes to the stand in an attempt to sway the court into issuing a gag order.
The DeMotte attorney, who was assigned to the case by the court, asked the officers to reveal the new information, but deputy prosecutor Emily Lyons objected.
“The defense has all the information that the prosecutor’s office has,” she said.
Kallenbach said RPD’s investigation shows “serious flaws” and wondered why so many interviews over a three-year span revealed just one piece of new information that places his client back in jail.
RPD later issued a press release to the media to publicize a new development in the case.
“They make her seem like some kind of master criminal,” he said.
Bailey shot down the motion for a gag order, adding that RPD’s press release to the media “does not jeopardize the fairness of the trial.”
Kallenbach then called the county’s chief probation officer, Mike Spangler, as well as RPD officer Chad Hammond, who was the most recent arresting officer, to the stand in an effort to get an early release for his client.
Moore was released on her own recognizance when she was first charged five years ago. She was required to report to Spangler, who said she was cooperative at that time.
Hammond, meanwhile, said Moore cooperated when she was arrested on a warrant last month.
But judge Bailey was hesitant to release her this time around because the circumstances in the case have changed.
“That decision (to release her five years ago) was made on the facts at that time,” said Bailey, adding Moore does pose a flight risk and wonders whether she will return to Georgia where she now lives.
Bailey did say Moore is entitled to bail, setting the amount at $100,000 cash.
In his argument on the release of the grand jury transcript, Kallenbach said he does not know what was submitted to the jury and would like to see what new information was provided.
“If anything in there is new information, I would like to see it,” he said. “That’s the only thing I’m concerned with (in the transcript).”
Bailey denied the request to provide the transcript, saying he didn’t want to set precedent since it is done in secret by the jury.
A trial has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 3 at 9 a.m., CST, in Superior Court 1 of the courthouse.
Besides murder, Moore has been charged with voluntary manslaughter (Level 2 Felony), involuntary manslaughter (Level 5 Felony), battery (Level 5 Felony) and obstruction of justice (Level 6 Felony).