WOLCOTT — Recognition may have come a few months later than usual, but Tri-County School Corporation was finally able to acknowledge a woman who has provided decades of service to its schools.
“We are super excited to finally be able to honor Pam Reed,” Superintendent Patrick Culp said. “We are appreciative of Pam’s service to Tri-County students and staff. She has been such a special individual for our kids at (Tri County Primary School), and if Pam ever decides she doesn’t want to be retired, our door will always be open.”
Reed then unfolded a piece of paper and gave an emotional speech.
“When I gave my resignation, it was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do,” she said. “When school was over and I said goodbye to the children, I was so sad not being able to share with them that I was no longer going to be at the school.
“One of the greatest things was working with the children teaching them their ABC’s or how to count, or write their name, and always wondering, ‘Do they get it?’ But then one day they come to you with a great big smile and ask to show you what they have learned. It is a reward that just can’t be explained. I love giving the kids hugs because sometimes that was the only time they would receive a hug that day, week or maybe even month.”
Reed shared that she retired because of her family.
“With everything going on in the world today, I know I made the right decision retiring so that I can spend precious time with my family, my children and my grandchildren,” she said. “Since I have retired, we have been doing projects around the house, and lots and lots of mowing.”
When Reed completed her heartfelt speech, Bob Gerber, Tri-County school board vice president, said, “I just want to personally thank you for your service to our school corporation and the kids. That’s one thing that I think Tri-County really takes pride in ... is knowing that teachers and aides make such a big difference in kids’ lives. They may not ever know that they do, but they are special. It’s what makes our district special”