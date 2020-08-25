RENSSELAER — Here is how you can purchase tickets for Rensselaer’s Central’s home opener against North Newton Friday night. Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m.
Rensselaer Central High School has a limited amount of tickets available for the game.
“We are making sure to be cautious and only allow enough fans to enter the facility that will be wearing masks and can proper socially distance in the bleachers,” said RCSC athletic director Ken Hickman.
The ticket sales schedule is as follows:
• Football, band and cheer parents may purchase tickets. 4 ticket maximum.
— Tuesday evening 6:30-6:45 p.m. at football field entrance
— Wednesday — 9-10 a.m. at AD office, door 8 at the high school
• HS Students may purchase tickets at the high school Main Office. 1 ticket maximum
• Thursday morning 8 a.m.-noon
• General Public may purchase tickets at the high school Main Office.
• Thursday starting at 1 p.m. through Friday or until sold out
Tickets are $6 per person