Jackson Funeral Chapel has announced two new hires and a summer intern for 2020.
Amanda Schleman and Marie Oliver have been hired as full-time employees, while Ava Jackson serves as a summer intern.
Amanda is the new executive secretary and bookkeeper for Memory Gardens Cemetery and Rensselaer Septic Tanks. She has been a Rensselaer resident since 2001 and a 2007 graduate of Rensselaer Central High School.
While new to the cemetery and septic business, she worked previously for a manufacturing company as a receptionist, and later as a buyer in purchasing.
Amanda was looking for better career prospects, professional growth, and work opportunities when a friend mentioned an opening with Rensselaer Septic Tanks. She looked into the company and found from word of mouth and research that not only the work atmosphere, but the people are wonderful to work for and with.
Going forward she is excited to keep gaining knowledge to assist customers with whatever they may need.
Amanda resides in Rensselaer with her husband Brandon, son Mathew, and dogs Coda and Chipper.
Ava is the newest member at Jackson Funeral Chapel as its summer 2020 intern. She is eager to learn more about the family business that her father, Craig Jackson, and uncle, Eric Jackson, currently operate.
Having grown up around the business, Ava wanted to learn the business from a professional standpoint and experience the actual work. Ava grew up in Rensselaer and graduated from Rensselaer Central High School in 2017. She is currently studying Industrial Management at Purdue University and is on track to graduate in 2021.
Marie is the new executive secretary for Jackson Funeral Chapels and Jackson Monuments. She joined the Jackson team in February 2020.
Marie brings a diversified skill set covering administrative support, client relations, writing, human resources, accounting, and interpersonal, phone and digital communication skills.
“As the former office manager of Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Rensselaer,” she said, “I was able to gain experience supporting individuals on a personal level. As families navigate life events, I hope to establish a relationship of trust, confidence, and integrity.”
Marie was raised in Rensselaer and graduated from RCHS with the Class of 1998. She then went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree from Purdue University majoring in organizational communications and sociology.
She and her husband, James are the parents of three children, Alexis, Caleb and Trinity.