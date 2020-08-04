RENSSELAER — St. Joseph’s College continues to upgrade a pair of iconic structures even as it looks to rebrand the college.
The Fellows of St. Joseph’s College raised funds to renovate the chapel at a cost of $377,916. The Fellows, under the direction of Carol Lane Wood, raised $249,879 of the money needed for the project and the remaining cost was funded by an estate gift and college operating funds.
The project involved exterior brick tuck-pointing of the chapel. Work was done on the east and south side of the building.
“The St. Joseph’s Chapel exterior is secure and preserved for many years to come,” said SJC officials. “This could not have been accomplished without the help of the Fellows.”
The Fellows of St. Joseph’s College have played a major role in fundraising at the college. Their extensive projects have included renovation of labs in the Science Building, beautification of the Grotto and much needed signage on campus.
The college’s board of trustees, meanwhile, agreed to invest in the installation of a new HVAC system in the Core Education Center. According to the college, the new heating and cooling system will take the Core Building off of the main boiler infrastructure and will make it a stand-alone building.
The new system will be fueled by natural gas with a line coming from the city of Rensselaer.
SJC physical plant employees are preparing for the system installation which will take place the beginning of August. The entire project cost, which includes the new equipment and installation of a gas line, is approximately $469,000. The money to fund the project is coming from the current operating budget.
The Core Education Center houses class rooms, lecture halls, meeting rooms and staff offices. This winter, nursing classes were held at the center.
The goal of the investment is to lower utility costs, which make up a large part of the budget.
“Keeping the Core Building current and updated is key to rebuilding the college,” SJC officials said.
If you would like more information on how you can help with this project or others, please contact Beth Graf at bgraf@saintjoe.edu.