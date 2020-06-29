REMINGTON — The owners of Smith Transport/Smith Transport Warehouse, LLC, a Pennsylvania-based transportation and logistics company, have announced plans to construct a new distribution facility in Remington.
With this announcement, Smith Transport Warehouse will devote nearly $11 million in capital expenditures to construct and equip the nearly 20-acre operation. The newly constructed facility will serve as a distribution center for local manufacturers. It is projected that there will be up to 10 retained, full-time jobs as well as 10 new direct and indirect full-time jobs created.
Barry Smith and Todd Smith, Executive Management and Owners of Smith Transport and Smith Transport Warehouse, are excited to add to their long-standing relationship with the Remington area and to continue to serve their dedicated customer base and loyal employees, according to a press release by the Jasper County Economic Development Organization.
The more than 245,000-square-foot distribution facility with a potential 35,000-square feet of refrigerated space is expected to be fully constructed by the end of the 2020 year.
Smith Transport/Smith Transport Warehouse has operated in Remington since 1995, but last year sold its long-time facility to New Jersey-based, integrated plastics manufacturer Inteplast. The construction of the facility represents Smith’s commitment to Remington and Jasper County for the foreseeable future.
“Remington is excited to be a partner with Smith Transport/Smith Transport Warehouse, LLC to create local jobs and opportunities in the town,” said Remington Town Council President, Susie Flickner. “We are grateful for Smith Transport/Smith Transport Warehouse, LLC’s commitment to being in Remington and look forward to a long lasting and productive relationship.”
The Town of Remington will be utilizing Tax Increment Finance funds that will be used for public infrastructure upgrades allowing both the Smith Transport facility to be built, as well as enable future development of the U.S. 24 corridor. In addition, the Town of Remington will consider the use of personal and real property tax abatement.
