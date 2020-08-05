JASPER COUNTY — A search of the Iroquois River and surrounding properties for Bill Prater of Rensselaer netted no results for a large group of volunteers over the weekend.
Prater was last seen rafting on the Iroquois River with two other individuals in late June. He got separated from his friends, who last saw him near the river southeast of Rensselaer at County Road 100 South, east of U.S. 231.
He has been missing for over four weeks. His wallet, phone and t-shirt were returned to Prather’s mailbox by one of his friends.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, searches of the Iroquois River Basin were conducted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana Department of Conservation, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the White County Sheriff’s Office after the family filed a missing person’s report on July 15. The searches included walking, kayaking, air support (including a helicopter and UAV) and sonar.
According to the “Help find Bill Prater” Facebook page, friends and volunteers covered hundreds of acres looking for Prater. They were assisted by members of the Jasper County and Newton County Sheriff’s offices and were given permission by landowners to search their grounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Prater are asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (219) 866-7344.