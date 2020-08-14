RENSSELAER — The popularity of the Safe Halloween trunk-or-treat event will make it nearly impossible to hold it this October, according to the Safe Halloween committee.
Alice Smith, who represented the committee at Thursday’s Rensselaer City Council meeting, said it will be difficult to accommodate the hordes of people who have attended the event in the past due to the COVID pandemic.
Last year, the Safe Halloween event drew 2,000 people in the two hours it was held at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. The committee spends $2,500 a year for treats with most of the money coming through donations.
“Since ‘safe’ is part of our name,” Smith said, “there’s no way we can have a Safe Halloween event this year.”
The event was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25, the same night the city is scheduled to hold trick-or-treat.
But even trick-or-treat could be in jeopardy if the COVID virus remains in play.
“We’ve heard older people say, ‘We’re not going to want kids come to my door with this virus going around,’” Smith said.
Smith suggested the council rethink its trick-or-treat hours for 2020. She added that the Safe Halloween committee will develop ways families can hold Halloween events safely in small groups.
“We’re looking at finding fun activities for families for Halloween,” she said. “Maybe some small neighborhood things.”
One event that will continue this fall is Oktoberfest on the bricks in front of city hall. It will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 and the council approved a request to close Van Rensselaer Street from Washington Street to Harrison Street for the event.
Main Street Rensselaer is sponsoring this year’s Oktoberfest, which invites the community to enjoy German and American cuisine from local eateries, wine from a local winery and sample seasonal beer at the beer garden. There will also be live entertainment.
There will a request for donations to enter and proceeds from the event will be used to further enhance downtown Rensselaer, which has seen much activity in its downtown district over the past couple of years.