RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer might be in the market for an aerial truck sooner rather than later after the current truck broke down at a fire call recently.
Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Kenny Haun said the truck, which is a 2005 model and has been used by the department for nearly 15 years, broke down while firefighters battled a blaze at the NIPSCO plant last month.
One of two RVFD vehicles the city owns, the truck was rushed to the repair shop, but nothing could be done because parts can’t be found, Haun said.
“We can use it during extreme circumstances,” he said.
Haun added that the aerial’s sling gear, which operates the hydraulic system on the truck, malfunctioned.
“It’s a concern because we don’t want our guys in the basket if it fails to work,” Haun said.
The truck has had a number of repairs over the past couple of years. It had been out of commission for several weeks before returned to the department last winter.
“We’ll keep an eye on it; keep it full of oil and use it when we have to,” Haun added.
Haun said he has been in touch with a sales representative who will bring a truck similar to the one the department is looking at as a replacement on Tuesday. The truck, which is headed for Indianapolis, will be at the RVFD fire station on Indiana 114 at 6 p.m. so that firefighters can get a close look at it.
“It gives our guys a good opportunity to drive the truck, play with the truck,” said Haun, who invited members of the council to come and view the truck.
RVFD is eyeing a new aerial in the future at a cost of around $1.25 million.