RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council has signed a mutual release and termination notice with the Indiana Municipal Power Agency.
The contract with IMPA, which supplies gas to the city’s self-sustaining generating plant on Van Rensselaer Street during times of power outages and emergencies, will end May 31.
IMPA will continue to maintain solar farms on a total of 37 or more acres in the city. After May 31, those farms will help keep Rensselaer running in times of need.
Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood said it was a tough decision but a necessary one since both the city and IMPA have been losing money over the last couple of years. The city has had a contract with IMPA for decades.
“It’s more or less a way to cut our losses,” Wood said. “It was costing more to generate than what was being brought in.”
At the advice of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, more power companies like IMPA and NIPSCO are turning to renewable energy such as solar panels and wind farms.
“Things are changing,” Wood said. “The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is telling everybody to explore renewables.”
The power plant was built in 1892 and purchased by the City of Rensselaer in 1897. The plant house six engine/generators, with one engine purchased in the mid-2000s. Four generators are powered by diesel fuel, one is dual-fueled with diesel or natural gas and one is a natural gas engine.
Rensselaer is one of 60 other communities in which IMPA supplied wholesale low-cost, reliable power. The agency continues to supply gas energy to Rensselaer for its plant, which is one of the last plants still in operation, and will continue to do so through the month of May.
“The community took great pride in firing up our plant,” Wood said. “Even if we had a bad storm, we were still able to generate power. But the economics are just not there anymore.”
IMPA also supplies power to communities such as Brookston and Chalmers as well as Winamac, Flora, Peru and Crawfordsville. Many of those communities also have solar farms.
Council members will discuss the future of the city’s generating plant in future meetings, Wood added. Among the many options is selling off pieces of the plant.