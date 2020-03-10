RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council has agreed to align its trick-or-treat hours with the Safe Halloween event held at the Jasper County Fairgrounds each year.
The Safe Halloween event, or trunk-or-treat, has been a popular destination for kids and parents over the past seven years. Cars are parked inside one of the buildings at the fairgrounds and kids then line up to receive candy and other treats from the trunks of those cars.
There are games and activities for kids as well.
Alice Smith, a member of the Safe Halloween committee, said the fair association waives fees for use of the buildings, particularly when the event is held on a Sunday.
If Halloween falls on a Saturday and trunk-or-treat is held at the fairgrounds, the fair association would lose money since Saturdays are often reserved for wedding receptions and community events.
It is for that reason that Smith asked that Rensselaer’s trick-or-treat be held on the last Sunday of October, no matter if Halloween falls on that day. Next year, Halloween is set for a Saturday, but Smith asked the council approve trick-or-treat hours be moved to Sunday, Oct. 25 — or the last Sunday of the month — so that Safe Halloween can continue its event at the fairgrounds free of charge.
“It’s also fall break for the kids,” Smith said, “so kids won’t be going to school with a sugar high the next day.”
Holding trunk-or-treat inside helps keep kids safe and warm.
“We’ve had snow, rain, high wind … just about everything on Halloween the last few years,” Smith said.
Kids, parents and grandparents are also free to move around in the buildings even if they are required to use walkers, scooters or wheelchairs.
“We try to think about what’s safe for kids and what’s great for everybody,” Smith said.
Last year, the Safe Halloween event drew 2,000 people in the two hours it was held at the fairgrounds. The committee spends $2,500 a year for treats with most of the money coming through donations.
In 2021, Halloween falls on Sunday, Oct. 31, so there would be no need to move trick-or-treat hours at that time. In 2022, Halloween falls on a Monday, but Safe Halloween and trick-or-treat hours would be held on Sunday, Oct. 30 of that year.
Smith was on hand at the council meeting to ask that Halloween hours in Rensselaer be on Sundays in the future. Bill Hollerman motioned to approve that the city’s hours be on Sundays, but added he would like to try it out for the next three years before committing to any more future Sundays. His motion passed 5-0.
Next year’s Halloween hours are set for 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 in the city, with the Safe Halloween event set for 5-7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.