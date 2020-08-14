RENSSELAER — Rensselaer’s utility office is prepared to reinstate its disconnection and reconnection fees on Monday since Gov. Eric Holcomb’s moratorium on such fees ended Friday, Aug. 14.
Utility office manager Heather Smart said those who have past due accounts will be reminded of payment beginning Monday. If payment is not made, the city will shut off power to the home until payment can be arranged.
Smart added that her office has also been waiving penalties, per the Rensselaer City Council’s request, on accounts that don’t pay on the date provided on their monthly bill. She asked the council if they would like to extend the waiver or start collecting those fees when payments are submitted past the due date.
Councilman George Cover felt the waiver should continue until Oct. 1 at which time the council will review waiving late fees in the future. His motion was approved by the council.
Earlier, the council took issue with a stipulation in a contract extension proposal with IMPA that the city must provide a 30-year notice should it decide to break its contract with the power company. IMPA currently maintains two solar farms in the city that help keep the city running in times of need,
The current contract, which was signed in 1982, is due to expire in 2042, but IMPA came to the board last month to ask to extend the contract for eight more years to 2050.
However, if the city decides to cancel its partnership with IMPA for whatever reason, the contract will extend 30 years past the contracted 2050 date. The contract would stay in play until 2080 before it ends.
Mayor Steve Wood felt IMPA is asking for the 30-year notice in order to maintain its bond financing through a long-term contract.
But because it is not known what lies ahead for the energy market in 10 years let alone 30 years, a handful of the council members felt the 30-year notice was too long.
“We’re committing to something in the future we don’t even know,” Cover said. “To commit that far out is crazy.”
City attorney Jacob Ahler said he is willing to negotiate a shorter time frame for the council before the extension is approved.
“I’m sure they have a bottom line,” he said. “We just need to find out what that bottom line is.”
Councilman Ernest Watson suggested a 15-year notice, but Cover said even that might be too long.
“I’d like to see it negotiated to 10, 15 years,” he said. “I think that’s plenty.”
Cover motioned that the council give Ahler approval to negotiate a shorter time frame with IMPA’s legal team. The motion carried 5-0.