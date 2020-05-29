DeMOTTE — Jasper County Sheriff deputies responded to an incident at a residence two miles southwest of DeMotte recently, eventually arresting a man for criminal mischief.
According to police, deputies arrived at the residence and met with an individual who identified himself as Tyler J. Wireman, 24, of Rensselaer. He told the deputies that he had been drinking for three days which led to a series of outbursts. He added that he was defending himself from a person who had struck him and began “destroying” the interior of the home.
Deputies found several corded and cordless phones broken and/or disconnected as well as a shattered oven door and other miscellaneous broken items. The victim advised the police that every time an attempt was made to call 911, Wireman would take the phone away and/or break it.
The victim advised he only struck Wireman because he was fearful for himself and his wife.
Damages at the residence are estimated to exceed $1,000.
Wireman was arrested for criminal mischief (Class A misdemeanor) and interference with the reporting of a crime (Class A misdemeanor).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.