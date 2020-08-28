RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer will be selling off pieces of its recently decommissioned power plant on North Van Rensselaer Street.
The hope is that Wheeler World Incorporated, a power generation parts and service business in Gambier, Ohio, will be able to find buyers of the Rensselaer plant’s massive generators and other equipment.
Larry Wheeler, who has serviced the Rensselaer Power Plant in the past, was signed to a contract to act as broker for the city. The contract is a three-year deal, with Wheeler’s company earning 20% of whatever it can sell.
The plant no longer provides power to IMPA, which had its long-standing contract with the city expire in February. IMPA will continue to maintain two solar panel sites in Rensselaer.
Built in 1892 and purchased by the city in 1897, the plant houses six engine/generators, with four powered by diesel fuel, one that can operate on diesel or natural gas and one that is strictly a natural gas engine. When operational, the generators provided emergency power for Rensselaer.
Rensselaer’s city council members asked members of the electrical department at Monday night’s meeting if the the 20% commission fee was fair. Line supervisor Lenny Larson said he reached out to a couple of brokers who were asking 25-30 percent commission.
Added city attorney Jacob Ahler: “When I first read the contract, I was a little taken aback by the 20 percent myself. But after doing more research into it, it appears that’s actually on the low side of things.”
Larson said his department is confident in Wheeler’s ability to broker deals for the city.
“He is familiar with the equipment we are selling,” he said.
A stipulation in the contract does say that if there is any dispute with the contract, the laws of Ohio will apply since the business is from Ohio.
Ahler said that’s a common practice when out-of-state businesses are hired.
Councilman George Cover said it takes a special salesman to sell off equipment from a non-operational power plant.
“This is a niche-type sale. It’s not you’re going out and selling a used car,” he said. “I don’t think many people are looking for a $10 million generator. With that in mind, you’ve got to have somebody who is familiar with the field and knows people in that field. It’s probably a good deal, rather than it just sit there.”
City waives permit fees
Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp’s request to have the permit fees on the remodeling project at the former youth center waived was approved by the city council.
The building, located on Sparling Avenue, is scheduled to be used by the county health department when the remodel is done. Titan Construction was hired for the project and construction is set to begin after Labor Day, Culp said.
Clean-up week canceled
Clean-up week in Rensselaer, originally set for May but postponed to September due the COVID-19 pandemic, has been officially canceled for the year. Jerry Lockridge of the street and sanitation department said it will be difficult to get the number of city employees it takes to complete clean up together under the current state guidelines attached to the virus.
“Maybe we can do it next spring when we have a better handle on COVID,” he said.
Loads of brush, branches
Lockridge also said the street and sanitation department filled 100 truck loads of brush and branches that were the result of the recent wind storm. Lockridge said the department went over the city twice to collect the brush.