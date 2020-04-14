RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the dark hours of Saturday morning at 815 N. Melville St.
A call of a house fire came into dispatch at 4:14 a.m. The house is located near the entrance to White Castle Bakery.
According to RVFD fire chief Kenny Haun, a person was home at the time of the fire but exited the single-dwelling house before it became engulfed.
The house is owned by Jerry and Helen Luttrell. Their son Tony was renting the house, Haun said.
“The house was totally destroyed,” said Haun, adding that firefighters were on the scene for nearly three hours battling the blaze. When firefighters arrived, it was still dark and by the time they left there was plenty of sunlight.
Haun said the cause of the fire appears to be an electrical short inside the house.