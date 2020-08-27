RENSSELAER — Rensselaer FFA students will be selling mums at the Farmers Market on Saturday morning, Aug. 29, from 7:30-11:30 a.m.
The Farmers Market, which draws 8-10 vendors each Saturday, positions itself on the south end of the Jasper County Courthouse.
Students will provide over 200 mums in at least eight different colors at Saturday’s market. The cost is $8 apiece or four for $30.
The FFA will also sell fresh produce such as lettuce and tomatoes at the market.
Mums will also be on sale Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the Farmers Market Tuesday night sale. The market is open from 4-6 p.m.
Those wanting to purchase mums can also stop by the FFA greenhouse on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school at Rensselaer Central. The greenhouse will be open from 3:45-5 p.m.
FFA members will have order forms available beginning Sept. 1.