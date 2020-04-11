RENSSELAER — There are 35 seats in the Commissioners’ Room at the Jasper County Courthouse.
During a remote meeting on the video conferencing app Zoom on Monday, there were 30 people who checked in to listen or watch the county’s three commissioners conduct monthly business.
“Usually, we don’t have 30 people show up at one of our normal meetings,” commission president Kendell Culp said. “I think the more ways we can involve the public, the better. This way is pretty convenient.”
When a person enters the meeting remotely, their phone number appears on the screen, Culp said. Zoom also keeps track of who is watching the meeting.
It was the first time county officials conducted business remotely, with all three commissioners chiming in from their homes. Besides Culp, vice president Jim Walstra and commissioner member Dick Maxwell were on the call Monday.
County officials continue to create ways to keep the public informed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was told that if we had a commissioner show up at the courthouse,” Culp said, “we would have to open it up the public. So we all stayed home.”
The meeting continued without any interruptions from start to finish, Culp said. He and his wife, Tammy, tested out the Zoom app, which charges a monthly fee, during a farmer’s market meeting on March 31.
“My wife was pretty familiar with it,” Culp said. ”And we had an IT guy there just in case.”
Culp did add that it would have been better if he had someone, other than himself, checking the Zoom screen to see if a listener had checked in. Zoom features a chat room and a waiting room which are opened by a person conducting the meeting.
“It would be good to have another person keeping an eye on those icons on the screen,” Culp said. “Then you could allow a person in who is waiting to enter the conference or those who are waiting in the chat room if they have comments.”
City council to use Zoom
On Monday, the Rensselaer City Council will be conducting both its Board of Public Works and Safety meeting and its regular meeting through the Zoom conferencing app.
All five council members and Mayor Steve Wood will conduct business on their smartphones beginning at 4 p.m. with the Board of Public Works meeting. The regular meeting is set for 4:15 p.m.
Because City Hall is closed to visitors, this is one way for the public to stay informed of city matters.
“We’ve got to do something,” Wood said. “We’ve got to have a meeting to pass ordinances and pay bills.”
To join Monday’s meeting using a computer, log into https://us02web.zoom.us/j/789918893.
To join by phone, dial a number from this list:
- (646) 558 8656 (New York)
- (312) 626 6799 (Chicago)
- (301) 715 8592
- (346) 248 7799 (Houston)
- (669) 900 9128 (San Jose)
- (263) 215 8782
When asked for the meeting ID, enter the meeting number 789 981 893, followed by the # sign.
“We’re trying to adhere to all the directives given by the governor,” Wood said. “It’s a way of keeping social distancing in place and still get some work done.”
One issue the council will address is the need to cancel clean-up week, which is scheduled for the first week of May. Council members will discuss a time it can be done in the future.
Wood said the April 27 meeting will also be conducted electronically. The city council meets two Mondays each month.
White County
The White County Commissioners have used GoToMeeting twice — once for Indiana Beach discussions last week and again April 6 to conduct regular business.
Despite a few minor glitches, the meeting went off without a hitch. It was, however, new experience for the three-person board.
“I’d rather be sitting in the same room interacting with people, but circumstances have us adapting to ‘the new normal,” commissioner Steve Burton said. “I like the ability for people to see what we are doing from any location, and through this experience people will feel more involved.
“It also helps with politeness,” Burton added. “Pausing until people are finished talking is required.”
Commissioner David Diener said he never would have imagined, after being involved with public meetings for more than 40 years, that he’d be forced to communicate with a colleague in the same building via a computer monitor.
“While we all have been using conference calls for years, this is definitely a different experience,” he said.
Commission president John Heimlich said the experience was “different” but feels using the technology will get easier “the more we do it.”
“It does cause us to have all paperwork better organized,” he said. “I do think it will improve over time, especially regarding public participation.”