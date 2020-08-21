RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central students showed they were ready for school to reopen last week, according to superintendent Curtis Craig.
“We purchased hundreds of masks for the primary school,” he said, “and we had to hand out two. They were ready.”
Craig said students in the corporation’s other schools also came masked up.
“There was talk of doomsday and all these horror stories with requiring students to wear masks,” he said. “Never happened. They are fine.
“That says a tremendous amount about our staff, the parents and the community for getting the kids ready for school. Nobody has had to work hard to get them to wear masks. They know what to do.”
It’s been five months since students have been in a classroom setting and they appeared excited to be back, said Craig, who got a sense of the students’ mood on the first day. Students were released from the corporation’s four buildings in mid-March and St. Augustine School also sent home its kids due to COVID-19.
School corporations throughout the state went to distance learning for 10 weeks in the spring. Rensselaer Central held its graduation ceremony in July, nearly two months after it was originally scheduled.
Thursday, Aug. 13 was the first day back for the corporation’s 1,600-plus kids, with 200 students or 12% of enrollment opting for virtual learning.
Rensselaer Central Classroom Teacher’s Association President Stacy Kurdelak said the staff has enjoyed the restart of in-person instruction.
“It’s been an interesting start to the year,” she told the RCSC school board Tuesday. “Many of us feel like first-year teachers all over again. There are so many unknowns. I think back in my career when I first started, and if I was told my two biggest fears would be protecting kids from an active shooter or a pandemic, I’m really not sure I’d believe that all those years ago. It’s a different world and we’re doing the best we can.”
Kurdelak was also pleased at how the corporation has made it possible for a safe return to the classroom.
“We appreciate everything that’s been so far with safety measures and the flexibility in uncharted waters this year,” she said. “It’s good to be there in person and hopefully we’ll continue that. It’s going to be a learning curve kind of year, but we’re looking forward to it.”
There hasn’t been a report of a positive COVID test through the first four days of school. Craig said it is the corporation’s goal to keep it out of the buildings as long as possible.
“Our goal is to have zero contact between students in the classrooms,” he said.
Because several schools have decided to offer virtual learning only or a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning, the Indiana Department of Education recently announced it would take enrollment figures in December instead of September.
Craig said he expects Rensselaer’s enrollment figures to fluctuate wildly between the original Average Daily Membership (ADM) date of Sept. 18 and December.
The ADM count, which is completed twice a year, is used to set new funding levels for schools. Craig said he is concerned about the corporation’s budget for the 2020-21 school year.
IC 20-43-4-3 allows the State Board of Education to take action to change the count date for, among other reasons, when there are extreme patterns of illness.
“This will have major implications,” Craig said. “We typically have fewer students by December. Drops in enrollment is a tremendous concern.”
There is also discussion at the state level about whether a student learning virtually counts as 85% or 100% funding. Gov. Eric Holcomb said recently that he believes schools should receive 100% funding for all students, virtual as well as in-person.
“I have asked the State Board of Education to exercise this statutory authority to secure full funding to schools,” Holcomb said last week.
He added he will receive legislative help as well.
“It’s law right now that if a student is virtual learning, you get 85% of funding,” Craig said. “I was excited when the governor said we would get 100%.
“We think and hope we will get full funding come December, but there are a lot of unknowns.”