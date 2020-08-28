RCSC SCHOOL MENUS
For the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4
Primary & Van Elementary
Monday, Aug. 31 — Breakfast: crunch bar, fruit cocktail, orange juice, milk … Lunch: turkey and cheese on bun, carrots, peas, peaches, milk.
Tuesday, Sept. 1 — Breakfast: toast, peaches, apple juice, milk … Lunch: burrito, refried beans, vegetable, juice, milk.
Wednesday, Sept. 2 — Breakfast: banana muffin, applesauce, orange juice, milk … Lunch: stuff breadsticks with sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, fruit cocktail, milk.
Thursday, Sept. 3 — Breakfast: pancakes, blueberries, apple, juice, milk … Lunch: ham with scalloped potatoes, green beans, basked apples, dinner roll, milk.
Friday, Sept. 4 — Breakfast: cereal and toast, pears, orange juice, milk … Lunch: corn dog, baked beans carrots, juice, milk.
Rensselaer Central Middle School
Rensselaer Central High School
