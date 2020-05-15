RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation will stick with its scheduled date of Saturday, July 11, for its Class of 2020 graduation ceremony.
RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig was notified this week that the date might conflict with the JC Cruiser’s annual Cruise Night, which is tentatively set for 6 p.m. July 11.
This is the 35th season for Cruise Night, which draws hundreds of car enthusiasts from throughout the Midwest and can clog traffic in downtown Rensselaer.
The 2020 graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m., which should give families enough time to navigate Cruise Night traffic before arriving at the school. Seniors are scheduled to receive their diplomas on the football field, with families of the students to occupy the bleachers.
“Plans have been made and things have been printed,” Craig said, “so it’s impossible for us to change the date. We’re limited in the time we can have it. You don’t want to go any later because we have students going into the military or going on to college.”
How the graduation ceremony will be conducted is contingent on restrictions and recommendations from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office and the Indiana Department of Education.
Here is how graduation could look under three options:
• If group gatherings of over 250 persons with social distancing is allowed … the ceremony will be held outside on the Bomber football field at the Harrison Complex, with social distancing between graduates on the field and guests in the stands. The number of guests would be limited to allow for implementation of CDC social distancing guidelines.
• If group gatherings are not allowed but parking at the school is permitted … the ceremony will be held in the parking lot with graduates and guests in cars. Graduates will drive by to pick up diplomas or possibly walk from cars one at a time to receive their diplomas. Guests could be restricted to cars while graduates are seated in front with proper social distancing. The number of cars would be limited.
• If the original restrictions are in place … the ceremony would become virtual graduation, which Craig calls his least favorite option but one which will be performed if necessary. The format and location of a virtual graduation will be determined at a later date.
Some local schools have announced they will do a drive-thru graduation, including Kankakee Valley. Its ceremony is set for June 6 in KVHS’s expansive parking lot.
A handful of schools in northwest Indiana have decided to do virtual graduation, as well as many of the state’s colleges.