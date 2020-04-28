RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation has laid the foundation for a summer school program that is set to begin in June.
To be implemented, RCSC needs the Indiana Department of Education to set guidelines to how summer school will be operated.
Holding classes in the summer gives students in need of credits to graduate a chance to catch up.
“A number of students need to finish credits to graduate with their class,” RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig said. “They have to have all of their credits finished by Sept. 30 to graduate with their class. We have online learning where they can do that.”
Besides academic classes — either online or at the high school — RCSC also provides a summer band program as well as driver’s education. For younger students, the corporation provides fun classes such as physical education as a way to keep kids active.
“With band, again, we have to have some guidance on what that’s going to look like,” said Craig, who anticipates the state will announce its guidelines in the next couple of weeks. “We can’t have students here and if they can be separated then we need guidance in that. But we have to have summer school and we will have summer school, but what form it takes we’re going to wait.”
Driver’s education will also take on a different look since instructors and students can spend hours in a car together.
“They will probably wear some sort of personal protective equipment,” Craig said, “but we don’t know yet what will be required.”
With schools in lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus throughout the state, RCSC officials have been able to arm teachers with new equipment.
Last week, the Rensselaer School Board approved the purchase of new Apple MacBooks for teachers.
“The teachers have had their laptops for seven years, which is quite a long time for laptops,” Craig said. “They use them extensively, and I think now is an example where they need to have those devices. We got a pretty good deal on those and hopefully these next ones will last as long.”
The corporation is also busy upgrading buildings and areas around the schools.
Van Rensselaer Elementary School will receive new carpet, Craig said. Also, the gym floor will be resurfaced for the first time since the school was built.
“The carpet is also from the original building, so it’s 27 years old,” Craig added.
At the high school, a project to redo the north parking lot has been discussed.
“It’s in such bad shape, it’s a very, very big project,” Craig said. “A lot of potholes. We have to soil borings to see what was underneath it. The grade is basically flat so we need a better grade on it so it will drain. It’s a major project that has been going on for some time and we’ve got some design people looking at it. Hopefully we’ll get that done this summer.”
These projects fall in line with the regular cleaning and repair work needed when the buildings are void of students.
“We’re trying to take advantage of this time to do things we normally can’t get to,” Craig said. “Cleaning that’s kind of been neglected sometimes, we’re doing that. Upgrades in painting. Tidying up stuff. Fixing anything we can fix that we haven’t been able to do because we didn’t have enough people.
“Our people are working very hard and getting a lot of things done, so when the students do return, they’ll say, ‘Wow, this place really looks nice.’”