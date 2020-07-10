RENSSELAER — Armed with results from its recent community survey, Rensselaer Central school officials feel schools can re-open as scheduled on Aug. 13.
Guidelines have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of all involved in re-opening schools, according to RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig.
A new teacher meeting will be Aug. 10, with teachers to begin the fall session Aug. 11.
“Students have missed months of education and social activities. Educators have not been able to interact with their students and engage in the profession they are passionate about,” Craig said in a letter to parents last week. “Most people agree that students should be in schools …
“As always, addressing COVID-19 is a fluid situation and plans may change.”
Craig added that administrators and health department officials will try to implement a plan “that is supported by the majority of those who responded to the survey while addressing the concerns of all our community members.”
RCSC has provided a summary of its approach to re-open after in-person classes were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Craig is hoping to see all students return for the fall semester.
“We ask that parents with students who do not wish to attend school due to concerns about COVID-19 contact their building principal,” Craig said. “RCSC is committed to working with parents and students to find ways to meet all our students’ educational needs.”
Based on last month’s community survey, which was completed by more than 1,000 parents, guardians and teachers, a majority of those responding felt it is unnecessary to require students to wear masks at this time.
“Our health department is saying it is extremely important to wear masks,” Craig said, “but our community and staff are very much opposed to require wearing masks. It’s not like we can meet in the middle. It’s two separate extremes. But we’re trying to be prepared in case we’re required. We will have masks on hand.”
Some highlights from RCSC’s re-opening plan include (see the corporation website for a complete rundown of guidelines):
• Masks are recommended but not required except for high school and middle school art. The requirement in art is based on the recommendations of the Jasper County Health Department since students sit at tables facing each other. Students not wishing to wear a mask will be assigned to another class.
“Our art teacher, Kelly Spurgeon, sees 150 kids a day,” Craig said. “For her safety and others, (students) will be required to wear masks. It’s not fair to ask her to work with 150 kids a day and not have some protection.”
• Restrooms will be disinfected more frequently, hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance of each building and classrooms will be disinfected every day. Water fountains will be turned off and no-touch water bottle fill stations will be provided.
• Singing and use of wind or brass instruments will not be allowed. “There is a real concern that it (COVID-19) can be aerosolized” inside and outside the buildings, Craig said.
• Students at elementary schools will sit with the same students for all activities to the greatest extent possible. The same students will also have recess together as much as practical.
• Keyboards and mice will be removed from computer labs. Students will use personal computing devices instead.
• Since social distancing on buses is not feasible, students will be assigned a seat, which is already a common practice on most buses, Craig said. Buses will be disinfected after every route, and again, masks are recommended but not required for students and drivers.
• Shields will be provided for front office desks.
• Two additional lunch periods will be created at the high school to provide greater social distancing. One additional period will be added at the middle school.
• At the high school, students coming from other schools to take career/technical classes will be highly recommended to wear masks.
• The weight room will be disinfected frequently and sanitizing wipes will be available.
• In classrooms, furniture without hard surfaces will be removed and desks, chairs and high-touch areas with hard surfaces will be disinfected more frequently.
• When a student leaves the classroom during class, they will be required to use hand sanitizer before they return to class.
• If a student becomes ill in the classroom, the student will be given a mask before being sent to the office. There will be a designated area in each building for students with COVID-19 symptoms.
• Visitation to the buildings will be restricted to essential business only and visitors will be required to wear masks where social distancing is not possible.
• For students and staff who are at high risk or are unable to attend a regular schedule for some reason, contact the building principal to develop a solution to address individual needs.