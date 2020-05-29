RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central has added a second high school agriculture teacher for the 2020-21 school year.
Brenlyn Hoover was hired in a full-time capacity last week and will work alongside current ag teacher Jim Armbruster, who recently completed his first year at RCHS.
Hoover, a graduate of North Miami High School in Denver, Ind., who obtained her degree at the University of Kentucky, will focus her course load on animal science and introduction to ag.
“We are really excited to have her on board,” said RCHS principal Andrew Jones. “Next year, we are expanding our Ag Ed offering into the middle school. We think this is a great step forward for our students.”
Walt Brown, who teaches auto shop at the school, will be reduced to half a day.
“We’ll still be able to offer auto shop,” RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig said. “This just gives us a chance to increase our ag offerings.”
Craig advised the school board of new developments at the schools during a virtual meeting last week. Four board members were in attendance at the meeting and maintained social distancing and three others joined remotely.
Among the items addressed included advertising for bids for the north parking lot project at the high school. Bids will be opened June 9.
“Four companies are looking at it right now,” Craig said.
It will be a major project involving grading and paving work. Currently, the parking lot features a series of potholes, cracked asphalt and standing water when it rains.
“It will need to be graded and reconstructed for draining purposes,” Craig said. “It will be a major undertaking.”
Craig also announced that summer school, which is set to begin in early June, will be virtual in nature since schools will stay closed until at least June 30.
Virtual classes will be held for students who need to recover credits. There will also be a virtual Summer Ag Experience class.