RENSSELAER — The wheels are in motion for the City of Rensselaer to obtain a new aerial fire truck.
On Monday, the Rensselaer City Council approved a request from Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department chief Kenny Haun to secure financing for the purchase of a new truck this fall.
Haun will work with clerk/treasurer Frieda Bretzinger to develop a financial plan and get a truck under contract.
Haun said his department’s aerial truck committee, which put together specifications that the new truck would need to battle local blazes, recommended buying a 100-foot Pierce ascendant aerial tower truck at a cost of $1.476 million from MacQueen Emergency Services in Whitestown, Indiana.
Haun said members of the committee got a close look at a demo truck similar to what is recommended at the fire station last week.
“Some of them got to drive the truck and go through it,” he said.
The department hopes to lock in the cost of the truck by Sept. 30. On Oct. 1, the truck could see an increase of 3-4% in cost, Haun said.
“In 2018, the cost of that truck on a base model was $1.257 (million),” he said. “Now that truck, the base model is $1.333. After Sept. 30 of this year, you could look at a 3-4% increase that will put it just shy of $1.4.”
The aerial truck committee originally asked for $1.563 million, with the cost including modifications to the base model. But Haun asked the committee to reconvene and come back with a lower estimate.
“The truck we’re currently looking at that fits our needs, we’re at $1.476,” he said. “That does not include any additional discounts such as early pay, HGAC, etc.”
HGAC (Houston Galveston Area Council) is a nationwide government procurement service that assists emergency departments. The company will help find financial options for the city.
Once a truck is ordered, the city can expect delivery within 12 months. Until then, RVFD will continue to use the current aerial truck, which continues to break down, in emergency situations.
“We’ve got an aerial truck with an aerial that doesn’t work,” Haun said. “We can use the basket if we absolutely had to. I’ve instructed our guys to use it if we have to use it until something gets here.”
Haun said the truck’s tower can move up and down, but the hydraulics is the biggest issue.
“Right now it’s operational. It’s going up and down,” he said. “But keep in mind, every time you kick in the hydraulics, it’s running fluid.”
Committee member George Cover believes the city should try to fix the current truck to give it some trade-in value. Finding parts for a truck that is 15 years old has been difficult, Haun said.
“Right now the truck has no value,” he said. “I think we have to fix the truck that we got.”
Haun said if the truck can be fixed, the city could get anywhere between $100,000 to $150,000 in trade-in value for it.
“Last summer, it had a trade-in value of around $200,000-$250,000, if it works,” Haun added.
RVFD also has a handshake agreement with two area departments — Remington and Monticello — to use their aerials should Rensselaer encounter a fire like the mall fire last November.
“You just got to remember, when we make the call, you’re looking at 30 minutes to an hour before it gets here. We’ve seen downtown what an hour costs,” Haun said.