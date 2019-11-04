WHEATFIELD — There was more to Halloween than just Trick-or-Treating on Oct. 31. The Wheatfield Lions hosted their annual Costume Contest in the Wheatfield Elementary School just after the scheduled door-to-door hours ended in the town. Due to the unseasonable cold and nasty weather, many area residents chose to forego trick-or-treating door-to-door and attended one of several area “trunk-or-treat” events held at area churches before heading over to WES.
Open to anyone and everyone, the contest featured prizes of some sort for anyone who entered with special prizes to the top costumed wearers as selected by three judges. Competitors could be honored as individuals or as thematically-linked groups.
All participants walk in a circle around the judges and the top 10 individuals or groups are selected before the judges then place them in the order of finish. First place earned $75, second $50, third $35, fourth $25, fifth $20, and sixth through 10th were each awarded $10. All other participants this year received $2.
After the top 10 were selected, all others were asked to take a seat. The judges then selected the order and Master of Ceremonies Bob Tillema announced the winners.
Taking top honors overall was the group featuring a band of Pirates comprised of children Ella, Sasha, Molly and Jack Berstein with adults Tammy Miller and Terry Whitaker. In second place was 3-year-old Schuyler Whitaker, dressed as a flying Amelia Earhart with plane. Third went to Keith and Heather Marshall and Maggie Howard, who were dressed as characters from Aladin, complete with a “flying” carpet. Coming in fourth were Drew and Eli Jackson, also dressed as pirates and in fifth was Knoxton Jones, dressed as Pennywise the Clown from the movie “It.”
The remaining prizes were all tied for sixth. These included Sophia Guisinger as a scarecrow, Avery Myers as a rainbow-wigged clown, Shauna Ferguson as the evil witch Maleficent, Levi Greer as Willy Wonka, and Dierdre Trosper, Zach Monroe, Carlie Trosper and Landyn Trosper-Young as Goldilocks and the Three Bears.
Judging the event were Wheatfield Lions Club member Darlene DeVries, Kouts Lions Club member Harold Haman, and Wheatfield Friends of the Library Board member Leanne Rockley.
The event has been a staple in the Town of Wheatfield since at least 1949 when the Wheatfield Lions Club was formed. The club is responsible for many events and awards presented throughout the year in many causes.