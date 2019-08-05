MOROCCO — A popular community event is coming back to Morocco Aug. 11.
Morocco ROCK the BLOCK, hosted by the Morocco First United Methodist Church, was held annually from 2013 to 2015. After a three-year hiatus, the event is scheduled and ready to go this year — Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Morocco FUMC.
“After 2015 we decided to take a break from the event to put more of our energy into providing a full-week of Bible School,” said Karen Williams. Now we have a new group in the church called the Impact Team and they have been studying various ways to reach out to the community. The event had a lot of positive feedback from the past, and they wanted to bring it back. It was a team effort to bring the block party for the Town of Morocco back.”
The event will feature inflatables from Big Bounce, a dunk tank, door prizes, kids’ games, free food, snacks and drinks, and DJ Chad Wynn has donated his musical services.
“We are looking forward to the event and we hope people will come out and have some fun,” added Williams. “This is a great activity right before school.”
Financial sponsors for the event include -Town of Morocco, Beaver Township, DeMotte State Bank, Knights of Pythias Lodge #492, RMT Transport, Steinke Funeral Home, Blaney and Walton, Café on State, Charmed Salon, John and Carole Kessler, The Pass Family, The River Church, Thomas Zabel CPA, and Triple “E” U-Lock LLC.
Donating food and door prizes were Ice River Springs, Morocco American Legion, Jack’s/Morocco Car Wash, Mel’s Downtown, Janet Sickler, and Trumpet Vine.