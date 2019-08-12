MOROCCO — With an almost entirely new administration, the focus for this year at the North Newton School Corporation will be working on establishing relationships with the staff, students and the community, as well as starting some literacy initiatives.
New Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe will be leading an administration staff that features new principals at Morocco Elementary (Christine Lawbaugh), Lincoln Elementary (Jennifer Neal), and North Newton Jr./Sr. High (Rod Coffing), along with second-year principal Kristen Hankins at Lake Village Elementary.
“One of my main priorities will be looking at how we support our students, especially those who have faced trauma in their lives,” said Rowe. “As administrators, we are all very new to this school corporation so will need to focus on establishing those beneficial relationships with the teachers and staff as well as getting more involved in the communities.”
“As an administrator, I am academically focused with a strong curriculum background,” added Rowe. “I would like to start several literacy initiatives at our schools, as well as highlight the great teachers we have here. I like to go around and be in the different school buildings as often as I can, and I want us to be team focused because I am a big believer in working together as a group.”
Rowe is a Rensselaer Central and Indiana State University graduate. Her career in education started as being a substitute teacher for a year before going to West Palm Beach where she was an elementary teacher and also taught middle school math for eight years.
Rowe moved back to Indiana in 1992 and became the director of an alternative school near Terre Haute. “It was a different atmosphere there but it was such a rewarding experience,” she added.
From there Rowe went on to serve as an elementary principal for 10 years at South Montgomery and then was the Superintendent at Frontier for a nearly four and a half years.
For the past three years, Rowe has been the principal at Tri-County Jr. Sr. High. “I wanted to get back dealing with the students on a daily basis and Tri-County made me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” she said. “I really enjoyed my time there. It truly was what school is all about — helping kids and letting them know you are on their side and helping them be in a place to succeed.”
“Now I want to make an impact on an entire school district,” added Rowe. “I feel it is the natural progression of an education career — first you have an impact on a class, then a school, and finally a district. North Newton is close to where I grew up and I knew the district has been through a lot the past couple of years. This is a place I feel I can help.”
Rowe said that the corporation already has some great assets in place and that should help make the transition much smoother.
“Everyone has been so helpful already,” she said. “There are so many people and businesses that donate their time and resources to this school district. I am really impressed with the amount of support. I am looking forward to the start of the school year.”
Rowe officially became the new North Newton Superintendent on July 1, but she started coming in one to two days a week in June to help get everything prepared.