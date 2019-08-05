LOWELL- Indiana State Police investigated a roll over crash on August 3rd, 2019 at approximately 6:35 PM. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 at the 241 mile marker, which is just north of the Lowell exit.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper Clay Mcbride revealed that for unknown reasons a 2001 silver Lexus, being driven by Ariel Enzian, 18 of Hammond, Indiana, overturned and went off into the center median. The crash threw a debris field across all lanes of Interstate 65 northbound and southbound, prompting all lanes to be closed temporarily for clean up. The driver Ariel Enzian and passenger Dylan Boots, 18, of Morocco, Indiana were both transported with non life threatening injuries to Franciscan Health of Crown Point hospital in Crown Point, Indiana.