Kankakee River Float with NICHES Land Trust and Friends of the Sands, Newton County
Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 1 p.m., NICHES Land Trust and Friends of the Sands will host a canoe and kayak event on the Kankakee River.The group will meet at 1 p.m. at State Line Bridge and finish in Momence, Ill. The float is expected to last about 3 to 4 hours. Bring your own boat or reserve a boat with Gus (contact info below). Pack snacks and water and don’t forget sunscreen. Canoes and kayaks are donated by NICHES Land Trust. A limited number are available. Please RSVP for this event. Contact Gus Nyberg (nyberggus@gmail.com or 765-427-4345) for more information, to RSVP, and to reserve a canoe or kayak.
Seed Harvesting Volunteer Workday at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands, Newton County
Saturday, Sept. 14, between 9 a.m. and noon, we will be seed harvesting at the Kankakee Sands Nursery. Join us as we collect seed from a variety of native flower and grass species for use in our upcoming restoration plantings. While we are collecting, there’s no telling what we will see…flowers, butterflies, birds… The workday is very family friendly and appropriate for all ages and abilities. No experience necessary. Fleece and wool clothing is not recommended because seeds stick to them and a challenge to remove. We will be meeting at working at the Kankakee Sands Nursery, located at 1492 W CR 250 N, Morocco, IN 47963. RSVP’s appreciated. Contact Alyssa Nyberg by email at anyberg@tnc.org or call (219) 866-1706 for more information and to R.S.V.P.
Hike at Conrad Station Savanna with Newton County Public Library, Newton County
Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 10 a.m. central time, visit Newton County’s ghost town with Newton County Public Library.Join the Newton County Public Library, The Nature Conservancy, and Friends of the Sands for a morning of stories, history, and nature at the old town of Conrad. Library Director Mary Kay Emmrich and a member of The Friends of the Sands will share their knowledge about the town, its founder, and the flora and fauna of Conrad during this family friendly hike. Conrad Station Savanna is located off of County Road 725 North (east of US 41) south of Lake Village. This is a 1.6 mile, packed dirt loop trail. Trails are dry, but wear sturdy shoes for the hike. It is recommended that hikers wear long pants and long sleeves. Participants will need to sign waivers of liability prior to the hike. Bring a sack lunch and a folding chair, and we will share lunch after the hike at the trailhead. Water will be provided. For more information contact Emmrich at 219-992-3490, or visit the Library’s website at www.newton.lib.in.us.
Monarch Tagging with Friends of the Sands at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands, Newton County
Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 1 p.m. central time, Friends of the Sands will host a monarch butterfly tagging event. Friends of the Sands contributes to a “citizen science” project of Monarch Watch by placing small data tags onto monarch butterflies’ wings as they make their way from Indiana to overwinter in Mexico. Come join us for this informative, fun, family friendly event and learn more about monarchs and this citizen science project. If the weather is not conducive to catching butterflies, the group will still plan to meet and discuss the Monarch Watch program. Please RSVP for this event. Contact Barb Lucas at blucas1123@gmail.com or Jeanette Jaskula at jmjaskula@yahoo.com or 219-869-1004 for more information and to RSVP.
Lots to do on Saturday, Sept. 14! Join us for one or all – come when you can and leave when you have to.