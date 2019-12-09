JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County 4-H program is providing an introduction of youth mental health for any adult in our community that works or interacts with our youth. It is important for us to understand youth mental health and how it affects everyone. The more knowledgeable people are about mental health and disorders, the less stigma will be associated with these common life challenges.
What: Introduction to Youth Mental Health
Date: Dec. 17
Time: 6 p.m. CST
Where: Jasper County Fairgrounds – Community Building
Who: Any Adult
Cost: Free
Light refreshments will be provided. If you have any dietary restrictions or allergies please make those known when you RSVP.
Please RSVP by Dec. 13, using the following link: http://bit.ly/IntrotoYouthMentalHealth or by calling the Extension Office at 219-866-5741.