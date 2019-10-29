INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier students and families are encouraged to get help filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at any one of 37 College Goal Sunday sites across the state on November 3.
The local event will be held at Rensselaer Central High School, 1106 E. Grace St., Rensselaer. FAFSA online available at this location. Financial aid experts will be available on-site at all locations starting at 2 p.m. (local time) on Sunday, Nov. 3.
With over $387 million in state financial aid available, as well as billions of dollars in federal aid, all students should file the FAFSA, regardless of family income. The FAFSA is required for determining state and federal aid including grants, scholarships and student loans, and many colleges require a completed FAFSA to award merit and need-based scholarships.
Now in its 31st year, College Goal Sunday is a partnership between the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Indiana Student Financial Aid Association (ISFAA), the Lilly Endowment, INvestEd and College Goal Sunday.
“Indiana has one of the most generous financial aid programs in the nation, but students must file the FAFSA in order to take advantage of it,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. For a list of all College Goal Sunday event locations, visit collegegoalsunday.org/index.php/information.
For questions about state financial aid, students can contact the Indiana Commission for Higher Education by phone at 888-528-4719 or via email at awards@che.in.gov.