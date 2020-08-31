RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation has been notified that a staff member at Van Rensselaer Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.
The news, released Sunday, comes on the heels of the corporation’s first positive test of a student at the Primary School on Thursday. With guidance from the Jasper County Health Department in that case, the virus was traced back to eight people who were asked to quarantine for 14 days.
In the most recent case, known close contacts with the individual have been identified and informed they will need to quarantine for 14 days also, said RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig.
Van Elementary will remain open at this time.
“There is no known relationship to last week’s case,” Craig said in a letter to corporation faculty and staff. “There is also no evidence that transmission is occurring at school.”
Craig adds that students and staff wear masks at all grade levels and social distancing is implemented to the greatest extent possible. Buildings are disinfected every night.
“Students and employees need to self-monitor for symptoms and stay home when ill,” Craig said. “If someone is a close contact of an individual being tested for COVID-19, that person should quarantine. If the result is negative, it is fine to return to school.”
RCSC will continue to follow good hygiene practices to mitigate the spread of infection at school, he added.
“Do not hesitate to contact the school if you have questions or concerns,” Craig said.