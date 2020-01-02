RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central High School will host its annual Family Physical Recreation program during January, February and March this winter.
Set for Wednesday and Sunday nights, the first night is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan.8 from 7-9 p.m., CST. There are a total of 20 dates and the cost is $2 per session.
Times on Sundays are 12:30-2:30 p.m. The last session is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18.
Please enter on the north side of the school at door #8.
A wide variety of activities will be available at your own pace, including:
• Walking and jogging in the RCHS hallways. Music will be played throughout the halls to enhance the experience. Six laps is equivalent to a mile.
• Basketball in Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
• Sculpting your body in the weight room. Among the equipment to use in the weight room include ellipticals, a treadmill, stair master, free weights, dumb bells and squat racks.
For more information, contact physical education teacher Chris Meeks at (219) 863-7710 or at chris.meeks@rcsc.k12.in.us.