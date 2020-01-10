RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s athletic department will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1995 Bombers’ boys’ basketball team’s sectional championship on Saturday night.
Former players, coaches and cheerleaders will be recognized at halftime of the boys’ game with Lafayette Central Catholic. The Bombers are expected to tip off against the Knights at 7 p.m. or 20 minutes after the Lady Bombers conclude their game with LCC at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The 1995 Bombers punctuated a 15-8 season by winning a sectional title at Twin Lakes, beating Delphi (75-63) in a bye game and edging the host Indians (66-61) for the championship a day later.
RCHS lost to the Indians in the regular season during a 1-2 start. But the Bombers won 12 of their next 16 games heading into sectional play.
They would have their season end in a semifinal game at the Lafayette Jeff Regional, losing to Lafayette McCutcheon.
The roster featured starters Eric DeHaan, Brian Post, Jason Arnett, Christian Brooks and Bill Hannon. DeHaan was the lone senior starter, with classmates David Fenton and Todd Wilson coming off the bench.
Other players included sixth man Kerry Mathew and top reserves Ryan Wing, Jeremy Wilmington and Matt Dumas.
DeHaan led a balanced attack in the title game against the Indians, scoring 15 points, including three of his team’s seven 3-pointers. Six-six center Christian Brooks had 12 points and nine rebounds, guard Brian Post added 12 points with two 3s and Hannon added 11 points.
The Bombers were 21 of 42 from the floor, including 7 of 12 from 3-point territory.
RCHS athletic director Ken Hickman has seven former players confirmed for Saturday’s celebration as well as at least two coaches: Fredrick, who still lives in Rensselaer, and Wright.
A;sp onvited to Saturday’s celebration is former head coach Steve Doud and assistants Derek Klute, Ron Fredrick and John Wright as well as managers Matt Sipkema (who is the head coach at North White), Vernon Hammersley, Brad Shilor and John Austin.
Statistician Jon Chapman has been invited, as well as cheerleading coach Margo Roberts and former cheerleaders Chrystal Behrends, Amy Mackey, Rachel Hansen, Amanda McIlwain Houser, Sara Steffen and Nicole Kerns Vicaro.